Herring fishing – of all things – could have a big impact on AI regulation in 2024. That is, cases brought by two herring fishing companies are before the Supreme Court that could have wide-reaching influence. Read more on the Duane Morris AI Blog.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.