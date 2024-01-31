United States:
Artificial Intelligence And Herring Fishing
31 January 2024
Duane Morris LLP
Herring fishing – of all things – could have a big
impact on AI regulation in 2024. That is, cases brought by two
herring fishing companies are before the Supreme Court that could
have wide-reaching influence. Read more on the Duane Morris AI
Blog.
