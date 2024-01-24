Educators Must Now Emphasize the Humans in the ChatGPT Loop

In the year since ChatGPT's launch, educators face the significant impact of AI on education. Despite challenges, optimism exists for AI's contributions to personalized learning and broader education access, urging education leaders to develop clear strategies and policies to navigate the transformative impact of AI on education.

A&M Managing Directors Paul Tearnen and Patrik Dyberg were recently featured in an article by District Administration, "Educators must now emphasize the humans in the ChatGPT loop." They both advise, "Education leaders will need to establish key policies and guardrails to govern the use of AI in education." Read the full article for their insights and strategies on how to use AI as an opportunity.

