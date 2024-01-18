With the rapid rise in the use of AI tools we are starting a regular "This Week in AI News" series where we will share recent updates in the world of artificial intelligence along with some takeaways and thoughts.

For our inaugural post it is fitting that we talk about two of the most searched names on the internet – Taylor Swift and OpenAI:

Swifties Deepfake : Several advertisements have popped up in recent weeks on Meta and other platforms depicting Taylor Swift endorsing Le Creuset cookware. According to experts, AI technology was used to create a synthetic version of the artist's voice which was added to videos where she addressed "Swifties," letting her fanbase know she was "thrilled" to be handing out free cookware sets. The ads encouraged people to "answer a few questions" in order to be eligible for the giveaway and requested a "small shipping fee of $9.96." Users who complied then faced hidden monthly charges without receiving the cookware. Rapid advances in AI allow for the accessible creation of these fake videos – Martha Stewart and designer Joanna Gaines were also subjects of fake Le Creuset ads. However, the fake ads may violate platform advertising policies, which prohibit content that uses public figures in a deceptive way. Meta stated it has already taken legal steps against some of the perpetrators of the fake ads. Takeaway : While the artificial intelligence tools used to generate these ads are novel, policies and laws regarding deceptive advertising and use of name and likeness have regulated the advertising space for much longer. It is important for companies to continue to comply with existing advertising law and obtain consent for the creation of synthetic content where required. Companies should also review any platform policies regarding the creation and use of synthetic content and regularly confirm compliance with these separate policies.

GPT Store : OpenAI has launched its GPT Store to help users "find useful and popular custom versions of ChatGPT." Such custom versions include chatbots that recommend hiking trails, synthesize academic papers, suggest books, or provide math and science tutoring. The GPT Store will be available for users of ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise. The GPT Store will allow a general audience to distribute apps with the GPT-4 technology without requiring any previous software development knowledge and is expected to expand the number of people who use and pay for the subscription versions of ChatGPT. Takeaway: Although details are not yet public, OpenAI has stated that a "GPT builder revenue program" will be launched in Q1. U.S. builders will be paid on user engagement with their GPT. This profit incentive may generate a rapid growth of the GPT Store offerings as developers – an non-developer individuals – attempt to create high engagement GPTs. When developing these GPTs it is important that businesses ensure their model does infringe on established intellectual property, violate privacy or security rights, or violate OpenAI terms and policies.

