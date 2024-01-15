#HelloWorld. It's 2024 and we... are...back. Lots to catch up on. AI legal developments worldwide show no signs of letting up, so here's our New Year's resolution: We're redoubling efforts to serve concise, focused guidance of immediate use to the legal and business community. Let's stay smart together.

