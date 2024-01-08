United States:
AI Around The Globe: What To Know In 2024 (Podcast)
08 January 2024
Wiley Rein
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this Wiley Connected podcast, hear from Wiley Partners Amb.
David Gross, Duane Pozza, Joan Stewart, and Consulting Counsel
Jacquelynn Ruff about the latest in international developments
surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI). The topics discussed
include the Biden Administration AI Executive Order (EO), the role
of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
and the United Nations (UN) regarding AI, and the EU's landmark
AI Act.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
AI Regulatory Update
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Keeping abreast of the latest artificial intelligence (AI) developments in this rapidly changing area of law is critical. This newsletter highlights recent updates...
Privacy And Data Security Law 2023 Year In Review
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
The year 2023 saw continued expansion of public interest in privacy rights, data security and related legislation. Comprehensive privacy laws took effect in five states...
AI Legal & Regulatory News—Week Of 12/10/23
Steptoe LLP
Below is this week's tracker of the latest legal and regulatory developments in the United States and in the EU. Sign up here to ensure you do not miss an update.