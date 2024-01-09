In this Wiley Connected podcast, hear from Wiley Partners Amb. David Gross, Duane Pozza, Joan Stewart, and Consulting Counsel JacquelynnRuff about the latest in international developments surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI). The topics discussed include the Biden Administration AI Executive Order (EO), the role of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations (UN) regarding AI, and the EU's landmark AI Act.

