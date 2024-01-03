Give it a try. Ask this AIversion of myself (creepy, I know) some questions about the network marketing industry. This AI "clone" was trained with my 300+ articles published over the past 15 years. It's one of the advantages to having written so much content over these years. The responses are nothing short of amazing. Bear in mind, AI is just getting started and will improve EXPONENTIALLY with time. This is just one tool that I think is interesting and worth sharing publicly. Based on my experimentation with this tool and feedback from others, the responses have been accurate. Check out this cool "interview" someone did with this bot. It was about DMCA takedown notices (not my expertise).The results are remarkable.

Knowledge workers are in the cross-hairs of AI tools. AI is driven by Large Language Models (LLMs). LLM is a type of artificial intelligence algorithm that makes sense of large data ets and can be used to generate new content. Lawyers navigate language for a living and now AI tech is already helping everyone make sense of complicated subjects and language. Instead of burying our hands in the sand and wishing it to go away, we need to find ways to leverage this technology to improve our services and cut costs for clients. This is obvious to me. At Thompson Burton, we're tinkering with a few AI tools to help with search, discovery, and most importantly document creation.

Good lawyers still provide something these tools cannot currently provide: judgment. And good judgment comes from experience and experience comes from dealing with thousands of real-life scenarios over one's career. While we can take some comfort in this point, I do know that it would be a massive mistake to assume this will always be the case.

Use this bot as a research tool, similar to how you'd use Google. It goes without saying that this is NOT an actual lawyer and if you take these responses as verified truth, it's on you. Again, it's similar to a search tool. It does pretty well with well-framed questions. But with questions that involve complicated facts, it's not there yet.

These are some questions asked by real users. Feel free to copy and paste them in to take it for a test drive.

Can I tell my Distributors that it's okay to recruit field reps from other MLM companies?

Can a cryptocurrency ever be a legal MLM company?

What positive signs should I look for when exploring whether to join a network marketing company?

To read the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.