Below is this week's tracker of the latest legal and regulatory developments in the United States and in the EU. Sign up here to ensure you do not miss an update.

California Enacts Landmark Digital Assets Licensing Law Arnold & Porter On October 13, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 39, called the Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL), to regulate companies engaged in digital asset activities in California.

Is Your Company Ready For The New SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure Requirements? Lessons Learned From The SEC Complaint Against Solarwinds And Its CISO Arnold & Porter The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently sued SolarWinds Corporation and its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Timothy Brown, alleging their efforts to conceal the company's...

DOJ And FBI Announce Guidance On Seeking Delays In SEC 8-K Filings For Cyber Incidents Mayer Brown On December 12, 2023, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued guidelines for companies to follow in requesting that the Attorney General authorize delays of cyber incident disclosures required by the U.S.

AI Legal & Regulatory News—Week Of 12/10/23 Steptoe LLP Below is this week's tracker of the latest legal and regulatory developments in the United States and in the EU. Sign up here to ensure you do not miss an update.

Balancing New Federal & State Cyber Reporting Rules On Health Care & Financial Services Industries Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP Balancing cybersecurity incident disclosures has been a challenge for those in the trenches for years. That has not changed, and recent regulatory activity should not alter the challenges...