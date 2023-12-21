The controversy over lawyers' apparent use of AI to draft court filings continues. In the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the current lawyer for Michael Cohen advised the federal judge Cohen's previous lawyer cited case law in a motion that the new counsel could not "verify." Accordingly, the court issued an "Order to Show Cause" to Cohen's previous lawyer to verify the authenticity of case law authority citations in a motion filed in the court and "why he should not be sanctioned."

