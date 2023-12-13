In this article, partner Vejay Lalla and GoCharlie.AI co-founders Kostas Hatalis (CEO) and Brennan Woodruff (COO) navigate the crucial aspects of selecting and utilizing Generative AI (Gen AI) tools for brands and agencies. The piece underscores the importance of understanding Gen AI's limitations, outlines a seven-step DETAILS process for effective tool selection, and sheds light on potential data privacy and IP risks. Additionally, the authors address ongoing legal challenges, privacy concerns, and the evolving regulatory landscape, offering marketers a concise guide to harnessing Gen AI while minimizing risks.

To read the full article, click here (subscription required).

