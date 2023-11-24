Speakers: Hans Christopher Rickhoff, Reggie Babin, Alan Martin Hayes

In this episode of OnAir with Akin, lobbying and public policy partner Hans Rickhoff, senior counsel Reggie Babin and international trade counsel Alan Hayes discuss the current state of AI policy, with a specific focus on the recent Biden administration executive order (EO) on AI.

They discuss the implications of the EO for clients, its potential impact on future legislation, and the broader themes coloring the AI conversation globally. They also discuss the role of various agencies in implementing the EO and the potential challenges they might face.

Topics include:

Overview of the AI EO

Congressional activity on AI

UK AI Summit

Substantive analysis of the EO

