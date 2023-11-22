ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

AI is innovating at a pace unprecedented since the dawn of the internet. Each day industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft and Meta announce new game-changing tools that promise to supercharge productivity by digitizing and automating labour-intensive knowledge work. What point in the revolution are we at, and how far will it go? Are we witnessing a workplace productivity revolution or the slow death of billable hours? AlixPartners CEO, Simon Freakley, joins Michael Kratsios, Managing Director of Scale AI, and Amna Nawaz, co-anchor of PBS NewsHour to discuss AI, how business leaders can approach it and best implement the technology and what it means for the future of business -- and how we live.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.