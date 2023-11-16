ARTICLE

President Biden's artificial intelligence (AI) executive order (EO) looks to promote the safe and responsible development and use of AI in the transportation sector through several actions, including by directing the Nontraditional and Emerging Transportation Technology (NETT) Council to assess the need for information, technical assistance, and guidance regarding the use of AI in transportation. The NETT Council is to support existing and future initiatives to pilot related applications of AI, and assess the ability to take regulatory actions at this time.

The EO calls for the establishment of a new DOT Cross-Model Executive Working Group to solicit and utilize input from stakeholders. Existing federal advisory committees at the U.S. Department of Transportation are also directed to provide advice on the safe and responsible use of AI in transportation. The committees must include the: (1) Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee; (2) Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee; and (3) Intelligent Transportation Systems Program Advisory Committee.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Infrastructure (ARPA-I) is directed to explore transportation-related opportunities and challenges associated with AI, including regarding software impacting autonomous mobility ecosystems. ARPA-I is encouraged to prioritize grants related to these purposes. The work tasked to ARPA-I shall include soliciting input on these topics through a public consultation process, such as an RFI.

