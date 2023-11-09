Washington, D.C. (November 6, 2023) - President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order on October 30, 2023 to guide the development of artificial intelligence. The Executive Order builds on previous voluntary commitments made by Big Tech and leading AI companies, as our previous alert reported. Two days later, on November 1, 2023, to coincide with Vice President Kamala Harris attending the “Safety Summit 2023” in London, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the creation of the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (“USAISI").
These rapidly evolving developments in AI regulation could have significant impacts across multiple industries and on individuals and companies working on AI.
The Executive Order requires industry to develop safety and security standards, introduces new consumer protections proposals, and gives federal agencies an extensive to-do list to regulate the rapidly developing AI technology field. While the Executive Order details new initiatives, notably it also makes clear that the federal government will both enforce existing consumer protection laws and principles and also enact additional safeguards against fraud, unintended bias, discrimination, infringements on privacy, and other harms from AI. The Executive Order emphasizes that such protections are key for a large swath of industries, including healthcare, financial services, education, housing, law, and transportation.
The Executive Order directs the following actions, among others:
- Within 90 days, the Secretary of Health and Human Services
(“HHS”) shall establish an HHS AI Task Force to develop
a strategic plan, possibly including regulatory action, on
responsible deployment and use of AI and AI-enabled technologies in
the health and human services sectors, including research and
development, drug and device safety, healthcare delivery and
financing, and public health. Specifically, the Executive Order
notes that responsible development should monitor
“algorithmic performance against discrimination and bias in
existing models, and helping to identify and mitigate
discrimination and bias in current systems.”
- Within 90 days, the Secretary of Commerce, in accordance
with the Defense Production Act, shall require that developers of
AI systems that pose a serious risk to national security share
their safety test results and other critical information with the
U.S. government. The Defense Production Act enables the President
to direct private companies to prioritize orders from the federal
government. This section of the Executive Order is directed to
companies whose AI activities involve the development of
“dual-use foundation models,” defined as AI models that
are generally self-supervising and exhibit high levels of
performance at tasks that pose a serious risk to national security,
national economic security, national public health or safety, or
any combination thereof.
- Within 270 days, the Secretary of Commerce, acting through the
Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology
(NIST), in coordination with the Secretary of Energy, the Secretary
of Homeland Security, and the heads of other relevant agencies as
the Secretary of Commerce may deem appropriate, shall develop
standards, tools, and tests to help ensure that AI systems are
safe, secure, and trustworthy. As such, and as noted above, the
Secretary of Commerce announced that the NIST would create the
USAISI to facilitate the development of standards for safety,
security, and testing of AI models, develop standards for
authenticating AI-generated content, and provide testing
environments for researchers to evaluate emerging AI risks and
address known impacts.
- Within 180 days, the Secretary of Homeland Security, in
consultation with the Secretary of Energy and the Director of the
Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), shall evaluate the
potential for AI models to be misused to enable the development or
production of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear
threats and, in consultation with experts, shall submit a report to
the President making recommendations for regulating or overseeing
these AI models.
- Within 240 days, the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation
with the heads of other relevant agencies as the Secretary of
Commerce may deem appropriate, shall submit a report identifying
the existing standards, tools, methods, and practices, as well as
the potential development of further science-backed standards and
techniques to protect Americans from AI-enabled “synthetic
content,” which is digital content such as images and videos
generated by AI.
- Within 90 days, and at least annually thereafter, the head of
each agency with relevant regulatory authority shall evaluate and
provide to the Secretary of Homeland Security an assessment of
potential risks related to the use of AI in critical infrastructure
sectors, including ways in which deploying AI may make critical
infrastructure systems more vulnerable to critical failures,
physical attacks, and cyberattacks, and shall consider ways to
mitigate these vulnerabilities.
- Within 270 days, the Assistant to the President for National
Security Affairs and the Assistant to the President and Deputy
Chief of Staff for Policy shall develop and submit a proposed
National Security Memorandum on AI to the President. The memorandum
shall address the governance of AI used as a component of a
national security system or for military and intelligence
purposes.
- Within 90 days, the Attorney General shall direct the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Civil Rights Division to convene a meeting of the heads of federal civil rights offices to discuss the comprehensive use of their authorities to “prevent and address” discrimination in the use of automated systems, including algorithmic discrimination. Of note, the Executive Order directs the Attorney General to consider providing training to federal, state, and local prosecutors on “best practices for investigating and prosecuting civil rights violations and discrimination related to” AI.
Additionally, President Biden called on Congress to pass additional data privacy legislation, as well as prioritizing federal support for the development and use of privacy-preserving guidelines, including tasking all federal agencies to evaluate the effectiveness of such techniques.
