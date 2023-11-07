ARTICLE

In this program we will discuss the White House Executive Order on AI signed on October 30, 2023. We will address the scope of the order, who it impacts, how it fits with prior US initiatives on AI and what it does not address.

Presented by

James Gatto, AI Team Co-Leader, Sheppard Mullin

Townsend Bourne, Government Business Group Co-Leader, Sheppard Mullin

