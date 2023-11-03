The Executive Branch has issued a sweeping executive order that represents over a year of work by several federal agencies. This is the first draft of what will likely be an iterative process at the federal level over what the Biden Administration desires to be federal regulation of artificial intelligence and many of its applications.

This executive order is just the beginning of a process, with numerous players yet to be heard. With the vice president on her way to a UK summit on the topic, President Biden hopes the "US Model" serves as one for other jurisdictions.

The Administration's goals include:

Promoting responsible innovation, competition, and collaboration, which will allow the United States to lead in AI and unlock the technology's potential to solve some of society's most difficult challenges.

The responsible development and use of AI, which require a commitment to supporting American workers.

Artificial intelligence policies must be consistent with the administration's dedication to advancing equity and civil rights.

The interests of Americans who increasingly use, interact with, or purchase AI and AI-enabled products in their daily lives must be protected.

Americans' privacy and civil liberties must be protected as AI continues advancing.

Managing the risks from the federal government's own use of AI and increasing its internal capacity to regulate, govern, and support responsible use of AI to deliver better results for Americans.

The federal government leading the way to global societal, economic, and technological progress, as the United States has in previous eras of disruptive innovation and change.

Today, President Biden is issuing a landmark Executive Order to ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks of artificial intelligence (AI). The Executive Order establishes new standards for AI safety and security, protects Americans' privacy, advances equity and civil rights, stands up for consumers and workers, promotes innovation and competition, advances American leadership around the world, and more www.whitehouse.gov/...

