While generative artificial intelligence (AI) programs can allow employees to complete certain tasks more efficiently, they can also raise concerns regarding copyright infringement, plagiarism, and data privacy, among others. Accordingly, in response to the growing prominence and accessibility of generative AI programs, employers should strongly consider implementing policies that address their employees' use of these programs as they perform their jobs. Such policies can, for example, (1) prohibit employees from inputting sensitive or confidential client data into generative AI programs; (2) require employees to run AI-generated content through plagiarism checks; and (3) convey the employer's prohibition against using copyrighted work. As generative AI policies must be tailored to a wide range of specific circumstances, considerations, and workplace realities, employers should proactively address these burgeoning issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.