ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Below is this week's tracker of the latest legal and regulatory developments in the United States and internationally:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Worldwide

IP Lawyer vs. ChatGPT: Top 10 Legal Issues Of Using Generative AI At Work Foley & Lardner My mom says you should read science-fiction if you want to know what the future will look like. In her 50+ years as an avid reader of the genre...

AI And Copyright WilmerHale Over the last few months, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has voiced an increasing interest in AI-generated content and copyright law. In an August 2023 Business Blog...

A Closer Look At The SEC's Cybersecurity Rules For Covered Entities And Market Entities Goodwin Procter LLP The SEC is continuing its campaign to overhaul cybersecurity, cyber incident reporting, and privacy controls and requirements for financial services industry registrants, their service providers, and corporate America generally.

Help Wanted: Site Owner Brings New Scraping Suits Focused On Job Posting And Employment Data Proskauer Rose LLP In recent years there has been a great demand for information about job listings, company reviews and employment data.

U.S. National Institute Of Standards And Technology Releases AI Risk Management Framework Jones Day The National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") has released its AI Risk Management Framework ("AI RMF") as a resource to reportedly assist individuals, organizations, and society identify risks associated with artificial intelligence.