Artificial intelligence ("AI") is all over the news these days.
And Stevens Institute of Technology aims to be one of the leaders in studying and harnessing this amazing technology.
The Stevens Institute for Artificial Intelligence ("SIAI") is a university center drawing on the talents of over 100 faculty members in machine learning, AI and related fields. At a recent event, Stevens researchers displayed descriptions of projects in various areas including, among others:
Improving epilepsy diagnosis accuracy using brain-computer interface technology
Improved individualized health coaching for athletes
AI-enabled vision-based control of multi-rotor drones
Using machine learning to predict resilience during power outages
Improved CDC influenza + COVID-19 forecasting
Models of human-robot interactions
Use of AI and machine learning in health status prediction
AI-enabled tools to assess walking function
The event was capped by a presentation by Manuela Veloso, Head of AI Research at JPMorgan Chase. She discussed some of the practical and ethical issues that arise in the use of AI in the financial sector as well as the efforts of her group to harness the advantages of AI for use at this financial giant.
Managing Partner, Phil Crowley, had the pleasure of working with Professor Brendan Englot, Director of SIAI, Professor Sunit Paliwal and Professor Pin-Kuang Li of the Stevens faculty in organizing a presentation on AI in the biotech area for the Licensing Executives Society. It was clear from that that there are many practical problems being addressed for improvements in patient health using these technologies.
Many stories in the popular press have sought to heighten apprehension about the impact of AI on our society and on individuals and their jobs. We note that throughout time, advances in technology have been viewed with suspicion and fear by some. However, looking back over the span of years, it's clear that technology has raised the standard of living dramatically over the centuries.
It's also clear that technology has changed the nature of work. Technology has given rise to more "knowledge work" than physical labor. That's a great positive development.
And we must also realize that with new technology comes new problems and issues. Our societies have found ways to deal with and ameliorate many of the attendant problems caused by new technologies in the past. We expect that to be the case for machine learning and AI as well.
So, we are very optimistic about the prospect for improvements to quality of life coming from AI.
