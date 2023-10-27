Our guest today is Stephanie Wilkins, editor-in-chief at Legaltech News at ALM. Stephanie had been a civil litigator at big law firms in New York for a decade when she decided to pursue a different career path. Having enjoyed the writing aspect of her legal work, she decided to become a freelance writer. Stephanie soon found opportunities writing about legal tech with Above The Law, technology companies, and legal marketers. In 2022, she became editor-in-chief at Legaltech News, where she has written on various issues pertaining to technology in the legal industry. Additionally, Stephanie is a freelance photographer who has traveled the world.
In today's wide-ranging conversation, Stephanie talks about making the leap from private practice to freelance writing, the places she has visited, what she sees on the horizon for generative AI in legal, and her plans for the direction of Legaltech News.
