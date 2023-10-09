This article provides suggestions on how people can use AI at work, including:
1. Using AI as an alternative to search engines for research
2. Using AI to write cover letters or essays
3. Using AI to analyze large data sets
4. Using AI to schedule, plan, and manage time
5. Using AI as a second opinion for business, strategy, and customer decisions
6. Using AI as a coding assistant
7. Using AI to apply for a new job or negotiate a raise
While this list is a good one, it focuses on improving efficiencies of discrete tasks. Yes, AI can automate many of the repetitive and time-consuming tasks that employees currently perform, such as data entry, scheduling, and customer service.
The most intriguing suggestion is #5, which is more about improving decision making. AI can help businesses make better decisions by analyzing data and identifying patterns and trends that humans might miss. For example, AI can be used to predict customer demand, identify fraud, and optimize production processes. The suggestion at #5 is different, though. It is using AI as a virtual colleague to help think through problems and make decisions. I have read that people use AI for brainstorming and for evaluating ideas. That application moves AI far beyond improving productivity and actually starting to improve decision making.
