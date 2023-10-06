Thompson Coburn is pleased to announce an early-adopter collaboration with SkillBurst Interactive, a law firm training provider, related to its generative AI training modules. The platform will help our lawyers and other professionals to utilize AI to enhance and innovate in our client services.
Innovation Committee Chair and Intellectual Property Partner Matthew Braunel along with Chief Diversity and Professional Development Officer, Norma Jackson spoke to The American Lawyer.
"When it comes to generative AI...we're looking at a topic that doesn't have defined terms...Everyone is trying to come down to an agreement as to what those means...One of those first modules is facts and foundations. I think that's going to make a great foundation to build from. The other one is risk and foundations which is great for anyone in an outside law firm setting," Braunel states.
Read more here.
