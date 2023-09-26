Employers are increasingly looking to reap benefits from both generative and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including in human resources (HR) functions. Yet an evolving patchwork of AI regulation and the rampant pace of technological change place many at a crossroads.

How will the growing use of AI impact workforce decisions and expose new vulnerabilities?

Littler's AI in the Workplace survey – which gathers insights from nearly 400 in-house lawyers, HR professionals and other business leaders across the U.S. – provides a window into how employers are adopting AI tools and managing risk amid regulatory uncertainty.

With workplace AI use on the rise, the survey finds employers facing challenges in keeping up with related policies, procedures and trainings. At the same time, a high degree of collaboration seen among departments in managing AI-driven HR tools suggests that strong guidelines will eventually emerge. When it comes to impending regulations, most employers are taking a cautious approach as various jurisdictions propose or enact legislation governing the use of AI in HR – though many expressed concerns about developments in California and New York.

