At the USPTO, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emerging Technologies (ET) Partnership Series will hold its next meeting virtually and in person at the USPTO headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, September 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m ET. During the meeting, presenters from the USPTO and other federal agencies and panels with diverse stakeholders from academia, industry, and law firms will explore various IP policy issues with respect to AI tools and data. A link can be found here.

