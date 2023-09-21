United States:
Prosecution Pointer 394
21 September 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
At the USPTO, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emerging
Technologies (ET) Partnership Series will hold its next meeting
virtually and in person at the USPTO headquarters in Alexandria,
Virginia on Wednesday, September 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m ET.
During the meeting, presenters from the USPTO and other federal
agencies and panels with diverse stakeholders from academia,
industry, and law firms will explore various IP policy issues with
respect to AI tools and data. A link can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
FinTech Comparative Guide
Travers Thorp Alberga
FinTech Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Cybersecurity Audit Regulations Under CCPA
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
The California Privacy Protection Agency (the "Agency") released draft Cybersecurity Audit Regulations ("Draft Regulations") for consideration by the Board of the Agency