The need to digitalize the infrastructure sector has been understood for some time, but progress has been slow and the gap is widening quickly. The sheer pace and accessibility of developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in recent months – and the alarm that it has caused some tech executives and academics – illustrates its potential power. In this episode, we speak to Jingchao Yang, a software engineering Director in Ankura's New York office, about:

How AI can help close the digital gap within the sector.

What the appetite is for the use of new digital technologies in infrastructure and construction.

How the industry could benefit from technology such as AI.

