Attorney John Weaver was a guest on a recent episode of the The Bar Discourse, a podcast produced by the New Hampshire Bar Association that focuses on legal issues, ideas, and news that shape the Granite State and beyond. Host Tom Jarvis talked with John about the New Hampshire Bar Association's new AI Committee, the implications of AI in the practice of law, ethical pitfalls of using AI, and more. John was joined by attorney Bob Lucic from Sheehan Phinney on the podcast as well.

John is a director is chair of McLane Middleton's Artificial Intelligence Practice Group. His practice includes conducting risk assessments of AI systems, advising clients concerning AI policies and best practices, and counseling clients regarding emerging legal and practical issues in AI. John also serves on the steering committee for the American Bar Association's Artificial Intelligence & Robotics National Institute. He is the author of Robots Are People Too: How Siri, Google Car, and Artificial Intelligence Will Force Us to Change Our Laws, a contributing writer at Slate focusing on legal issues implicated by AI and autonomous devices, and a columnist for and member of the board of editors of The Journal of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Law. His current project at The Journal is an examination of the essential principles of Constitutional rights and how they apply to AI. He can be reached in the firm's Woburn office at (781) 904-2685 or john.weaver@mclane.com.

To listen to the podcast click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.