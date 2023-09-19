Lawmakers in the 118th Congress have introduced dozens of bills related to AI. This legislative storm can be hard to follow. To help, as part of our AI work, we have created the Federal AI Legislation Tracker for all to use.

AI Legislation

From the over 100 bills introduced in the 118th Congress that mention "artificial intelligence," we have selected only those bills that primarily concern AI regulation or that would institute significant regulations, policies, or programs concerning AI. We then sorted each of these bills into nine broad categories. Users may sort these bills by category or by chamber.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.