Foley & Lardner LLP partners Louis Lehot and Eric Chow authored the Westlaw article, " How artificial intelligence is disrupting the dealmaking process," offering insight onto how artificial intelligence and machine learning are effecting the mergers and acquisitions process and the issues that may arise with the use of these emerging technologies.

"AI is not yet at a place where the technology can replace all human interactions and procedures within a deal, and AI users should be cognizant of the issues and concerns presented above," Lehot and Chow conclude. "But with proper safeguards in place, it can serve as a powerful ally in creating more informed and ultimately more successful deals."

