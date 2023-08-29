As the internet becomes flooded with AI-generated content, a peculiar set of challenges emerges. One challenge is to humans, with the now-familiar problem of information overload. A new challenge is to the AI models themselves, with the use of AI-generated content to train the models causing potential AI disorders.

