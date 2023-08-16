Navigating AI regulation is a symphony of divergent perspectives. Various players have taken different approaches, with the EU emphasizing a risk-based approach and China attempting to balance between innovation and control. The United States has been so far hands-off.

The EU is highly precautionary — its forthcoming Artificial Intelligence Act focuses on banning some uses and allowing others, while laying out due diligence for AI firms to follow. The United States, where many leading AI firms are based, has so far been the most hands-off. In China, the government is trying to balance innovation with retaining its tight control over corporations and free speech. And everyone is trying to work out to what degree regulation is needed specifically for AI, because existing laws might already address some of its risks. www.nature.com/...

