Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas) authored "My AI Journey" for the July/August edition of CLM Magazine. After 42 years devoted to the legal profession, Stratton discusses being "inexplicably drawn to the potential of this revolutionary technology," despite some initial reservations about AI innovation perhaps being the domain of the young. He describes going "all in" to educate himself on various AI topics: "I was eager to understand the foundations, applications, and ethical implications of this transformative technology." Stratton reveals how AI applications could redefine the legal landscape, describing ways AI can assist and enhance the practice of law. Hoping his journey into AI inspires legal professionals of all ages, Stratton says, "The future of law lies in our ability to blend our experience and expertise with the power of AI, creating a harmonious synergy that propels us forward."

Read the Article.

