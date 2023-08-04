self

As we often discuss on the podcast, many lawyers resist adopting new technology or innovative practices due to a fear of the unknown. Today's guest, however, embraces change management and is always looking to enhance the quality of legal services. Wendy Butler Curtis is the chief innovation officer and chair of the eDiscovery & Information Governance group at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. Wendy started her career as a mass torts litigator, but later focused on eDiscovery and operationalizing innovation, where she learned more about leveraging data and managing the litigation process. In her current role as CIO at Orrick, she leads a team of lawyers, technologists, project managers, and business professionals who all work together to develop creative, client-focused solutions through novel products, streamlined processes, and technology. Additionally, Wendy continues practicing in the eDiscovery space, working with Fortune 100 companies and major financial institutions to create and deploy eDiscovery and records management programs. In 2018, she was named "Most Innovative Lawyer of the Year" by the Financial Times.

Today, Wendy talks about being "exceptionally comfortable" with change, the creative skills of lawyers, practicing while being a CIO, and the role of her innovation team in Orrick's talent development.

