On July 26, Taft partner Marcus Harris and attorney O. Joseph Balthazor Jr., offered best practices for companies using generative AI for business purposes. This webinar explored how business are using generative AI now; legal issues surrounding generative AI; regulations in place for generative AI; and more.

To watch a recording of this webinar, click here.

