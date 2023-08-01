Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular APT Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users about the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The July 2023 FLASH Wrap-up report includes a roundup of the critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the July FLASH Wrap-up Report include:

"LokiBot" Campaign Identified Exploiting Known Microsoft Office Vulnerabilities

Genesis Market Purchased Three Months After FBI Seizure

Hundreds of Thousands of Fortinet Devices Still Vulnerable to "XORtigate" Exploitation

Citrix Netscaler Vulnerability Under Active Exploitation by Suspected China-Affiliated Threat Actors

New WormGPT AI Tool Creates a New Avenue for Sophisticated Cyber Attacks



