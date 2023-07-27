self

The ninth episode in this series focuses on "Responsible Innovation: Ensuring Ethics in Emerging Technologies," with Aron Cramer, President and CEO at BSR, interviewing Paula Goldman, Chief Ethical and Humane Use Officer at Salesforce, and Lokke Moerel, Senior Of Counsel, Privacy + Data Security practice and ESG Steering Committee member, at MoFo.

Responsible technology is rapidly proliferating mainstream and ESG conversations, given the increasing relevance of technology, especially Artificial Intelligence. Different jurisdictions have adopted varying approaches to AI adoption and regulation; however, regulation seems to be catching up with innovations. Paula and Lokke will provide insights on practical ways that companies can develop technology responsibly, how to build technologies that stand the test of time, generative AI, and safeguards, as well as the top considerations when deciding strategies for operationalizing responsible tech.

Guest Speakers

Paula Goldman – Chief Ethical and Humane Use Officer, Salesforce

– Chief Ethical and Humane Use Officer, Salesforce Lokke Moerel – Senior Of Counsel, Privacy + Data Security practice and ESG Steering Committee member, MoFo

Hosted By

Aron Cramer – President and CEO, BSR

About BSR

BSR" is a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, BSR" provides its 300+ member companies with insight, advice, and collaborative initiatives to help them see a changing world more clearly, create long-term value, and scale impact. For more information about BSR's 30 years of leadership in sustainability, visit BSR's Website.

