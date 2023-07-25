ARTICLE

AI has been top of mind for some time, especially since the release of ChatGPT in November 2022. As we embrace AI, and start to use it in increasingly more ways, we should be aware of the risks and take appropriate measures.

The applications of generative AI tools in the workplace are diverse. They are being used to draft content, generate documents, conduct fact-checking and research, and even write software code. This widespread use, while enhancing productivity, also brings with it a host of potential risks that organizations need to address. The integration of AI into the workplace is not a simple plug-and-play scenario; it requires careful consideration and strategic planning. www.foley.com/...

