AI In The Workplace: Use With Caution
25 July 2023
Foley & Lardner
AI has been top of mind for some time, especially since the
release of ChatGPT in November 2022. As we embrace AI, and start to
use it in increasingly more ways, we should be aware of the risks
and take appropriate measures.
The applications of generative AI tools in the workplace are
diverse. They are being used to draft content, generate documents,
conduct fact-checking and research, and even write software code.
This widespread use, while enhancing productivity, also brings with
it a host of potential risks that organizations need to address.
The integration of AI into the workplace is not a simple
plug-and-play scenario; it requires careful consideration and
strategic planning.
