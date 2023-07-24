self

We're pleased to feature Justin Colannino in this episode of Wolf Greenfield's Alumni Spotlight series. Justin was an associate in Wolf Greenfield's Litigation Practice from 2014-2017. He also worked closely with the firm's Electrical & Computer Technologies Practice.

Today, Justin serves as Assistant General Counsel for Open Source, Standards and Open ML at Microsoft. He runs a team that oversees legal processes to enable open source engagement at massive scale.

Here are some highlights from Justin's turn in the Alumni Spotlight on IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield.

00:51 - Justin's current role at Microsoft

- Justin's current role at Microsoft 03:41 - Open source's impact on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

- Open source's impact on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) 05:28 - These are the early days of AI and ML

- These are the early days of AI and ML 06:06 - What it was like going from Wolf Greenfield to becoming an in-house counsel

- What it was like going from Wolf Greenfield to becoming an in-house counsel 08:45 - Solving legal problems, managing risk, and keeping a focus on what is in Microsoft's best interest

- Solving legal problems, managing risk, and keeping a focus on what is in Microsoft's best interest 09:35 - What Justin enjoys most about his current position

- What Justin enjoys most about his current position 12:20 – What experiences at Wolf Greenfield prepared Justin for his current role at Microsoft.

– What experiences at Wolf Greenfield prepared Justin for his current role at Microsoft. 14:12 - Justin's favorite Wolf Greenfield memory

- Justin's favorite Wolf Greenfield memory 15:08 - A book recommendation from Justin

- A book recommendation from Justin 16:55 - Justin's favorite place to unwind

Are you a Wolf Greenfield alum? Visit our alumni page to learn about the ways you can stay connected to the firm and other alums.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.