We're pleased to feature Justin Colannino in this episode of Wolf Greenfield's Alumni Spotlight series. Justin was an associate in Wolf Greenfield's Litigation Practice from 2014-2017. He also worked closely with the firm's Electrical & Computer Technologies Practice.
Today, Justin serves as Assistant General Counsel for Open Source, Standards and Open ML at Microsoft. He runs a team that oversees legal processes to enable open source engagement at massive scale.
Here are some highlights from Justin's turn in the Alumni Spotlight on IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield.
- 00:51 - Justin's current role at Microsoft
- 03:41 - Open source's impact on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)
- 05:28 - These are the early days of AI and ML
- 06:06 - What it was like going from Wolf Greenfield to becoming an in-house counsel
- 08:45 - Solving legal problems, managing risk, and keeping a focus on what is in Microsoft's best interest
- 09:35 - What Justin enjoys most about his current position
- 12:20 – What experiences at Wolf Greenfield prepared Justin for his current role at Microsoft.
- 14:12 - Justin's favorite Wolf Greenfield memory
- 15:08 - A book recommendation from Justin
- 16:55 - Justin's favorite place to unwind
Are you a Wolf Greenfield alum? Visit our alumni page to learn about the ways you can stay connected to the firm and other alums.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.