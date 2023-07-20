United States:
Changes To ChatGPT's Behavior Over Time
20 July 2023
Foley & Lardner
Many users have noticed that ChatGPT's behavior has changed
since its launch last November. This paper delves into how the
platform's responses to various prompts changed, some for good,
some for worse. Its authors stress the need for LLM services to
continually monitor the quality of their models.
Overall, our findings show that the behavior of the same LLM
service can change substantially in a relatively short amount of
time, highlighting the need for continuous monitoring of LLM
quality.
arxiv.org/...
