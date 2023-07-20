Stephanie Sharron co-authored an article for Bloomberg Law summarizing risks associated with enterprise use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and outlining guardrails for organizations to consider in deploying generative AI for the enterprise.

"Early-stage technologies often pose new risks," the authors wrote. "While generative AI is no different in this respect, it does have the potential to be used across organizations in a multitude of ways that raise varied context-specific risks requiring a diverse set of risk mitigation strategies. Creative use of generative AI by highly skilled workers is lower risk and can be encouraged and accelerated. Enterprise-critical applications of these technologies pose particular concerns that require a thoughtful and proportionate approach, tailored to the particular proposed used cases."

They added: "Organizations that implement policies that can be adapted to the quickly changing AI landscape, and that deploy cross-functional centers of excellence to help with AI adoption and respond promptly in line with the needs of users, will be best positioned to maximize the benefits that can be gleaned from the use of these exciting technologies."

