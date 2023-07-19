Sheppard Mullin partner, James Gatto, joins Lawyers Who Lead host Sigalle Barness to discuss Artificial Intelligence (AI). Focusing deeply on leadership in the AI space, Jim illuminates the various stakeholders and the corresponding legal angles rapidly arising. Topics include federal-level considerations, authorship and inventorship interests, and tech platform developments. This episode is a must-listen for both new and seasoned attorneys practicing in the AI space.

Click here to listen to the episode.

