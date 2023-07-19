United States:
Understanding The Different Angles Of Artificial Technology With James Gatto
19 July 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Sheppard Mullin partner, James Gatto, joins Lawyers Who
Lead host Sigalle Barness to discuss Artificial Intelligence
(AI). Focusing deeply on leadership in the AI space, Jim
illuminates the various stakeholders and the corresponding legal
angles rapidly arising. Topics include federal-level
considerations, authorship and inventorship interests, and tech
platform developments. This episode is a must-listen for both new
and seasoned attorneys practicing in the AI space.
Click here to listen to the episode.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Are NFTs Now Taxable At A Higher Rate?
Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently issued a notice (the "Notice") regarding its intention to provide guidance related to determining when nonfungible tokens (NFTs)...
AI Regulations In Employment Decisions (Video)
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
In this installment of LaborSpeak, we discuss the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace and the subsequent wave of new regulations employers should be aware of, including New York City's...
An Update On Artificial Intelligence And The Law
Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
In May 2023, I was part of a panel that gave a presentation at the London Market Association's Property Insurance Claims Group's (PICG) Annual Conference. Part of our presentation addressed...