Pryor Cashman Partner Simon Pulman, co-chair of the Media + Entertainment and Film, TV + Podcast Groups, spoke with IndieWire about the key artificial intelligence (AI) issues facing performers in the entertainment industry.

In "The 3 Biggest A.I. Questions That Should Have Actors Worried," Simon explains the different legal frameworks for AI-generated versions of actors in commercials vs. movies and TV shows:

Entertainment attorney Simon Pulman, a partner at Pryor Cashman, told IndieWire that, when it comes to filming a commercial, there are existing publicity laws that protect an actor's likeness. For instance, can't create an AI Brad Pitt or Sandra Bullock and have them endorsing a product without paying them." But if AI is used to create a composite, a completely digital creation that has been trained on the physical appearance, voice, or mannerisms of an actor, but doesn't necessarily look and sound like the actor, that's where things get "tricky," he explains. And protections get a lot more complicated if you perform an AI resurrection."

"That is certainly an area that varies state by state, there are certain organizations that purport to own the likeness of dead celebrities, and they will pursue this pretty aggressively," Pulman said. "You've got two types of questions: What happens when people increasingly use AI to put famous dead people in commercials, and what happens when you put dead people in motion pictures?"

Publicity protections, Pulman explains, are for commercials. A movie or a TV show is a work of expression, and Pulman says SAG-AFTRA is looking for "express, bright line guidelines to replicate actors' names, likeness, and performance" in a way that's an extension of their existing contract and to supplement existing law. That's important, because actors like James Earl Jones, 92, have already consented to his voice being used to create synthetic versions of Darth Vader for years to come.

The guild has already said it expects the use of AI and digital doubles to be bargained through the guild, and members under commercial and low-budget contracts already have some protections around likeness, but any guidelines will need to be specific to this contract with the AMPTP. Guidelines released last week by IATSE may provide a hint to how other guilds are thinking, but Pulman says it's hard to get a full picture, simply because the technology is moving so fast.

"There are certain use cases that are easier to prescribe for. On one end, the very benign, and on the other, abuses that SAG will want to limit," Pulman said. "In the middle is more of a gray area, because we can't see all of the uses."

Read the full article using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.