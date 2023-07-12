United States:
Akin Intelligence - July 2023
12 July 2023
by
Shiva Aminian
,
Desiree Busching
,
Cono A. Carrano
,
Davina Garrod
,
Jingli Jiang
,
Jaelyn Edwards Judelson
,
Michael Kahn
,
Natasha Kohne
,
Lauren Helen Leyden
,
Ed Pagano
,
Michelle Reed
,
Hans Rickhoff
,
Corey W. Roush
,
David C. Vondle
,
Lamar Smith
,
Reggie Babin
,
Jenny Arlington
,
Alan Martin Hayes
,
Brooke Davies
,
Megan Mahoney
,
Jaylia Yan
,
Taylor Daly
,
Joseph Hold
and
Nathan A. Brown
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Welcome to the July edition of Akin Intelligence. In this
month's AI news, the U.S. Senate receives member-only briefings
on AI, U.S. states continue to debate and legislate on AI issues,
the U.S. prepares new AI-related export controls, and the European
Parliament adopts its position on the EU AI Act. Many more stories
and developments below!
If you have not yet subscribed to Akin Intelligence, you are
receiving this edition of Akin Intelligence because you've
subscribed to other Akin updates on related topics. To ensure
continued receipt, please subscribe to future issues here if you have not already
done so.
In this Issue
- Akin Spotlight
- Federal Action
- Congressional Action
- Judicial Action
- State Action
- International Developments
- Industry Action
- Akin Thought Leadership
- Akin Insights
