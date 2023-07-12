Welcome to the July edition of Akin Intelligence. In this month's AI news, the U.S. Senate receives member-only briefings on AI, U.S. states continue to debate and legislate on AI issues, the U.S. prepares new AI-related export controls, and the European Parliament adopts its position on the EU AI Act. Many more stories and developments below!

If you have not yet subscribed to Akin Intelligence, you are receiving this edition of Akin Intelligence because you've subscribed to other Akin updates on related topics. To ensure continued receipt, please subscribe to future issues here if you have not already done so.

In this Issue