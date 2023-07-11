At this point, the U.S. military is only saying that it is using AI to make requests for information more efficient. However, generative AI, with its ability to create realistic and contextually appropriate content, has several potential uses in the military. Here are examples:

1. Synthetic Training: Generative AI can be used to create realistic simulations and synthetic environments for military training. It can generate virtual scenarios, terrain, and adversaries, allowing soldiers to practice tactical decision-making, mission planning, and combat strategies in a safe and controlled environment.

2. Mission Planning and Analysis: By analyzing vast amounts of data, generative AI can assist in mission planning and analysis. It can generate multiple scenarios based on different variables such as terrain, weather conditions, enemy positions, and friendly forces. This helps military planners to evaluate various options and make informed decisions.

3. Intelligence Gathering: Generative AI can aid in intelligence gathering by analyzing and synthesizing large volumes of data from various sources. It can generate reports, summaries, and visualizations to help military intelligence analysts identify patterns, assess threats, and derive actionable insights.

4. Cybersecurity and Network Defense: Generative AI can assist in detecting and mitigating cyber threats. It can analyze network traffic patterns, identify anomalies, and generate predictive models to anticipate potential attacks. It can also simulate attack scenarios to test the resilience of military networks and systems.

5. Augmented Decision-Making: Generative AI can provide decision support to military commanders by generating alternative courses of action and evaluating their potential outcomes. It can analyze historical data, battlefield conditions, and real-time information to generate recommendations, helping commanders make more informed and effective decisions.

6. Communication and Natural Language Processing: Generative AI can enhance communication and natural language understanding capabilities in the military. It can assist with translation, interpretation, and real-time speech-to-text conversion, enabling effective communication between soldiers, commanders, and local populations in multilingual or noisy environments.

7. Autonomy and Robotics: Generative AI can contribute to the development of autonomous systems and robotics. It can generate realistic 3D models and simulate environments for testing autonomous vehicles, drones, and robots. It can also help in creating more sophisticated and adaptive behaviors for these systems, improving their ability to operate in dynamic and unpredictable scenarios.

The use of LLMs would represent a major shift for the military, where so little is digitized or connected. Currently, making a request for information to a specific part of the military can take several staffers hours or even days to complete, as they jump on phones or rush to make slide decks, Strohmeyer says. In one test, one of the AI tools completed a request in 10 minutes. www.bloomberg.com/...

