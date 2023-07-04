The exploding world of artificial intelligence ("AI") has sent businesses sprinting to deploy new tools while internal legal teams scramble with how to govern the use of AI tools in their organizations and manage the emerging legal issues created by such tools, specifically generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard.

Foley Hoag attorneys Chris Hart, Derek Schaffner, and Laura Gradel discussed how these tools impact licensing, privacy obligations, intellectual property ownership, labor & employment practices, and codes of conduct, and offer guidance on best practices. Chris, Derek and Laura cut through the noise of AI and provided practical tips for internal counsel to help advise their organizations in the use and governance of AI tools.

Download the presentation materials here and also read our recent client alert How Employers Can Prepare for NYC's Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Tools.

