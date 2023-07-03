self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Navigating Risks, Benefits, and Ethical Considerations in the Age of AI

Today's episode will be an encore presentation of our inaugural session for the Pioneers and Pathfinders Virtual Roundtable Series. Last Wednesday, host Steve Poor had a live and lively discussion with four legal industry experts and thought leaders on the topic "Navigating Risks, Benefits, and Ethical Considerations in the Age of AI," which focused on generative AI and the implications for the legal industry. These thought leaders—Kiran Mallavarapu, Executive Vice President and Senior Manager of Legal Strategic Services at Liberty Mutual Insurance; D. Joseph Piech, Senior Loss Prevention Counsel at ALAS; Lori Roeser, Partner and General Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw LLP; and Travis Rogers, Director and Senior Managing Counsel of Innovation Law at Allstate—all offered incredible insights and perspective on this interesting and timely topic.

Our panelists shared their knowledge, experience, and invaluable insights, as we discussed the risks and ethical implications associated with determining policies, weighing the use of tools and how the rules extend across your organization, and much more. A special thank you to everyone who attended last week. And thank you to our listeners for joining us today.

