On June 22, 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a new public working group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) that will focus on generative artificial intelligence (AI). The creation of the new generative AI working group is yet another initiative in a string of examples of governmental interest in AI as the technology continues to advance at a rapid pace. The creation of the working group follows efforts from Congress, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), NIST, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), among others.

The new generative AI public working group is noteworthy on many accounts. First, its roll-out makes clear that this is an Administration priority: it was announced by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; it is framed as an Administration effort; and it follows a meeting that President Biden convened on "seizing the opportunities and managing the risks posed by AI." Second, the new working group is being established at a time of incredible innovation and progress in the development of generative AI, which is a type of AI that can be used to produce a variety of different content, from images and audio to large amounts of text.

Below we summarize what we know so far about the new working group and provide details on how interested companies can engage. Membership in the working group could be an important opportunity to help shape future guidance related to generative AI.

What: The working group will focus on risks related to generative AI as a class of AI. How: Consistent with other NIST efforts, the working group will bring together technical experts from both the private and public sectors. It plans to continue to build on NIST's AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF), which the agency released earlier this year. The AI RMF provides users with voluntary guidance for managing risks related to the development and use of AI. Expected Output: In the short term, the working group will be used to gather input on an AI RMF profile for managing risks related to generative AI development. In the mid-term, the working group will support NIST's work on testing, evaluation, and measurement related to generative AI. In the long term, the group will aim to explore opportunities for generative AI to address issues related to "health, the environment and climate change." Opportunity to Engage: Interested parties can complete this form on NIST's website by July 9 to join the working group.

