Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas, TX) has completed his third AI-certified course – a six-week online course from Vanderbilt University on Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT. Prompt engineering helps shape the behavior and output of these models by providing specific guidelines and context. It empowers AI systems to understand user intent, generate relevant responses, and avoid bias or harmful outputs. Effective prompt engineering plays a vital role in creating AI models that are accurate, trustworthy and aligned with user expectations. "The Vanderbilt course taught me how to write effective prompts to get the output I'm looking for," says Stratton, "and I learned how to use the many prompt patterns that are available to extract the information I desire." AI models such as language models and chatbots rely on carefully constructed prompts to generate responses or outputs. Stratton also has completed courses from MIT and IBM.

View more News Briefs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.