The Biden administration is stressing its interest in the rapid adoption of policies to shape the development and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), part of the Executive Office of the President, has issued a Request for Information (RFI) on National Priorities for Artificial Intelligence to request public comment on priorities for development of a national artificial intelligence strategy.

Building on other recent federal government efforts to engage the public on AI issues, in this RFI the OSTP seeks information about AI to inform the federal government's development of a national AI strategy and to update U.S. national priorities and future actions on AI. The RFI seeks input on the topics of:

Protecting people's rights, safety, and national security;

Advancing equity and strengthening civil rights;

Bolstering democracy and civic participation;

Promoting economic growth and good jobs; and

Innovating in public services.

Comments are due by 7 July 2023.

NATIONAL AI STRATEGY

The Biden administration is seeking to develop a cohesive National AI Strategy. OSTP requests public comment in support of the administration's efforts to enable the U.S. to harness the benefits of and mitigate the risks of AI. In support of a comprehensive approach, the Request for Information (RFI) on National Priorities for Artificial Intelligence cites other steps the Biden administration has recently taken to advance responsible AI innovation, including the National Science and Technology Council issuing an updated National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan, which includes a new section on a principled and coordinated approach to international collaboration in AI research, and the National Institute for Standards and Technology's AI Risk Management Framework, which sets out a voluntary framework that can be used to identify, assess and manage risk related to the design, development, use and evaluation of AI products, services and systems. The RFI also describes previous initiatives such as OSTP's Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, which identifies principles that should guide the design, use and deployment of automated systems in order to protect the public.

The OSTP places the most recent RFI within the context of ongoing and recent requests for public comment such as the OSTP's RFI to the Update of the National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan and RFI on Automated Worker Surveillance and Management and the National Telecommunication and Information Administration's Request for Comment on AI Accountability Policy. OSTP clarifies that responses to these other RFIs will also be considered in the context of developing the National AI Strategy.

The OSTP requests public comments to help update U.S. national priorities and future actions on AI and inform development of a National AI Strategy. OSTP advises the president on the effects of science and technology on domestic and international affairs. Areas of inquiry are described below. Refer to the RFI for the full list of specific questions in each of the areas outlined below.

PROTECTING PEOPLE'S RIGHTS, SAFETY, AND NATIONAL SECURITY

OSTP asks for public comment on specific measures that may be needed to ensure AI systems are designed, developed and deployed in a way that protects people's rights and safety, and whether there are forms of voluntary or mandatory oversight, such as registration, incentives, certification or licensing that would mitigate AI systems' risk. The RFI seeks input on how the principles for identifying and mitigating risk outlined in the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and NIST's AI Risk Management Framework can be used to mitigate harms posed by AI systems.

Further, the RFI recognizes that there are both potential benefits and risks of AI systems, and seeks input on how to maximize benefits associated with national security, software and hardware security, and protecting critical infrastructure systems, along with how to mitigate national security risks and environmental impacts of AI systems.

ADVANCING EQUITY AND STRENGTHENING CIVIL RIGHTS

The RFI also seeks input on understanding the impacts of AI on underserved communities and groups, both domestic and international, and how to mitigate risks from algorithmic discrimination. Specifically the RFI requests input on how existing laws and policies might be updated to account for inequitable impacts from AI systems.

BOLSTERING DEMOCRACY AND CIVIC PARTICIPATION

The OSTP also seeks information on how AI can be used to strengthen civic engagement and how the United States can ensure individuals are adequately equipped to interact with AI systems, and to identify the key challenges AI systems pose to democracy, including in the information ecosystem, education, electoral process and participatory policymaking.

PROMOTING ECONOMIC GROWTH AND GOOD JOBS

The RFI seeks to understand in a broad sense how the United States can harness the benefits of AI systems while mitigating harmful impacts to workers, and specifically what sector-specific policies, standards and regulations can promote innovation and competition. It also asks how the United States can ensure adequate competition in the marketplace for advanced AI systems.

INNOVATING IN PUBLIC SERVICES

Further, OSTP asks how the Federal Government and state, Tribal, local and territorial governments can effectively and responsibly leverage AI in government services and operations.

The OSTP's RFI on National Priorities for Artificial Intelligence builds on a continued focus of the administration and other policymakers and legislators on identifying opportunities and addressing risks posed by the increasing availability of AI technologies and indicates that the scrutiny of issues posed by AI technologies will continue. Although not rulemaking proceedings, this RFI and others in related areas seek to gather comments to influence future policy and legislative efforts. Seek competent counsel for assistance preparing comments in response to this RFI.

CONGRESSIONAL INTEREST IN AI LEGISLATION

On 6 June, a bipartisan group of senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, declared recent advances in AI to be astounding and urged senators to deepen their knowledge on AI. The Senate will host three Senator-only briefings addressing: 1) Where is AI today; 2) What is the frontier of AI and how does the United States maintain its leadership; and 3) How do the Department of Defense and intelligence community use AI today and what do we know about how our adversaries are using AI. The last of these three will be a classified briefing given the sensitive nature of the topic.

Many Senate and House committees are prioritizing AI and the committees continue to debate possible legislation that would govern a variety of industries and government agencies. Later in June, the annual National Defense Authorization Act will be put forward and will have several provisions on AI related to the U.S. military.

