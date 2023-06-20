The possibilities of AI are endless. One example is Enlitic, a health care company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the efficiency and accuracy of radiology workflows. The company's flagship product, Curie, is a data management platform that standardizes, anonymizes, and analyzes medical imaging data.

Curie works by first standardizing the DICOM format of medical images. This ensures that all images are stored in a consistent format, which makes it easier for AI algorithms to analyze them. Curie then anonymizes the images by removing all patient-identifying information. This allows the images to be used for research and analysis without compromising patient privacy.

Finally, Curie analyzes the images using AI algorithms. These algorithms are trained on a large dataset of labeled images, which allows them to identify patterns and abnormalities that would be difficult for humans to spot. Curie can be used to identify a variety of abnormalities, including cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

The use of AI in radiology has the potential to improve patient care in a number of ways. By automating tasks and identifying abnormalities more accurately, AI can help radiologists to save time and improve the quality of their diagnoses. Additionally, AI can be used to create new research opportunities and to develop new treatments for diseases.

Curie's application of AI involves key areas where other AI technologies make improvements - standardization, anonymization, and analysis.

Standardization: Curie uses a variety of algorithms to standardize DICOM images. This includes correcting image orientation, resizing images, and removing noise.

By improving the efficiency and accuracy of radiology workflows, AI can help to improve patient care and save lives.

Curie is just one example of many solutions that AI technologies are making possible things that were previously unavailable. I believe we will continue to learn about new applications for AI.

