Khan Academy, an online learning website, is now using AI to personalize learning, provide feedback, and create new learning experiences. Here are a few examples:

Personalized learning: Khan Academy uses AI to track student progress and recommend the right content for each learner. For example, if a student is struggling with a concept, Khan Academy can recommend a video tutorial or practice problem that is specifically designed to help them understand the material.

Feedback: Khan Academy uses AI to provide feedback on student work. For example, if a student submits a math problem, Khan Academy can use AI to grade the problem and provide feedback on the student's work. This feedback can help students identify areas where they need to improve and make progress towards their learning goals.

New learning experiences: Khan Academy is using AI to create new learning experiences that are more engaging and interactive. For example, Khan Academy is developing an AI-powered writing coach that can help students improve their writing skills. The writing coach will provide feedback on students' writing, suggest ways to improve their writing, and help students develop a writing style that is unique to them.

Khanmigo: Khanmigo is an AI-powered tutor that helps students learn at their own pace. Khanmigo uses machine learning to track student progress and provide personalized feedback.

AI-powered practice problems: Khan Academy uses AI to create practice problems that are tailored to each student's individual needs. This helps students stay engaged and challenged, and it helps them learn more effectively.

AI-powered video recommendations: Khan Academy uses AI to recommend videos that are relevant to each student's interests and learning goals. This helps students find the information they need quickly and easily.

In a widely viewed Ted Talk, Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy describes how AI can be the savior of education, not the destroyer. He explains that it can provide personalized tutoring and enhance what a teacher can do.

